Custodial torture case: Justice CR Dash visits Bharatpur police station

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash heading the commission of inquiry into the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee on Tuesday visited the Bharatpur police station in the city where the incident took place.

The commission also heard the views of the five accused police officials including former Inspector in Charge of Bharatpur police station Dinakrushna Mishra.

"Both the army officer and his woman friend were present and they narrated how and where they were subjected to humiliation. Their statements were marked. Though there is not much material evidence left at the police station two months after the incident, the on-the-spot visit helped us to understand the situation", Dash told reporters after the visit.

He also said that the five suspended police officials also put forth their views in the presence of their lawyers during the visit.

"We have also taken note of the statements of the police officers," Dash said.

Three days ago, the state government had extended the tenure of the Judicial Commission till January 31, 2025. The tenure of the commission was stipulated to expire on November 22, 2024. The army officer and his fiancee who were allegedly tortured in custody inside Bharatpur police station had appeared before the commission on November 14 and recorded their statements. The next date of hearing was fixed on November 30.

The Commission has so far received over 500 affidavits on this incident.

The army officer was allegedly tortured and his fiancee sexually assaulted at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar after they visited the police station to lodge a complaint over a road rage incident involving some students on September 15.

Following widespread uproar over the incident, Odisha Police suspended five police personnel. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had entrusted the investigation of the matter to the crime branch of the police. PTI AAM AAM RG