Custodial torture: Congress takes out protest march to police official's house

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 6 (PTI) Congress activists on Saturday took out a protest march to the house of a police official, who allegedly tortured Youth Congress leader V S Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station in this central Kerala district in 2023, police said.

Around 50 protesters took part in the march to the house of Sasidharan.

Police blocked the protesters midway before they could reach the house, they said.

During the march, some of the Congress and Youth Congress activists suffered injuries after they attempted to climb over the temporary barricade installed by the police. The injured were later shifted to a hospital.

Sasidharan was at the Kunnamkulam police station when Sujith was allegedly tortured after being taken into custody for questioning police officials who allegedly threatened his friends standing at the roadside on April 5, 2023.

The CCTV footage from the police station surfaced after Sujith obtained it through the Right to Information (RTI) Act recently.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said protests would intensify if the state government continued to maintain that no further action was required against the five police officials involved.

"Sujith was caned and tortured in a room without CCTV cameras. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has to respond. If he sticks to the stand that no further action is needed against the police officials, we will intensify our protests. Let them take the decision," Satheesan said.

Satheeshan recently said that the five police officials involved in the incident would not be allowed to leave their residences wearing uniforms again. PTI TBA KH