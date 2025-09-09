Custodial torture: Human rights panel seeks updation from DGP

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 9 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday directed the state police chief to report immediately on the action taken against a police officer involved in a custodial torture incident at Peechi police station.

The panel sought a reply from the Director General of Police (DGP) within a week.

The action by the human rights panel came at a time when the custodial torture incidents, which allegedly happened in various police stations, triggered a political row in the state after its CCTV visuals surfaced.

Commission member V Geetha gave the instruction in view of the human rights violations found in the CCTV footage at the Peechi police station in connection with a custodial torture incident, a statement said.

The panel in its order pointed out that though an explanation was sought from the DGP in this regard on May 30, it has not been submitted so far.

The fresh notice is served in view of this, it said.

The Commission, in the notice, also sought to know whether there is any legal hurdle in sharing the copy of CCTV visuals in connection with the custodial torture at Peechi station with a public activist.

It also wanted to know the practicality of displaying the address of various institutions at police stations to report about the human rights violations happening there.

P B Satheesh, a public activist, lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the custodial torture incident in Peechi.

The investigation unit of the Commission has already submitted a report regarding the incident, the statement added.