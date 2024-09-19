Customer kills sex worker in Tamil Nadu after fight over fee for services

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) After spending time with a Commercial Sex Worker (CSW), a 23-year-old man fatally injured her by striking her head with a hammer following an altercation over the fee to be paid for the services, police said on Thursday.

When it became clear that she had died, the accused, M Manikandan, stuffed the body in a big suitcase and disposed it near an under-construction building site in Thuraipakkam police limits.

Preliminary probe revealed that Manikandan, a native of Singampunari town in Sivaganga district, had solicited the CSW's services on September 17 when his family members were away.

She obliged and met him at his home at Thuraipakkam. Eventually, a noisy argument broke out between them over the amount to be paid to her for her services, a city police release said.

An enraged Manikandan hit the CSW on her head using a hammer and later threw away the travel bag, in which he dumped the body, at the construction site.

Investigation led to the identification of the assailant and the victim. Manikandan was arrested on Thursday and the probe is continuing. PTI VGN KH