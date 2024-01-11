Customer stabbed during argument over asking for extra momo chutney

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was hospitalised after being stabbed in the face by a momos vendor during an argument that broke out when he asked for more red sauce in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area, police said Thursday.

The customer, Sandeep, was admitted to the Hedgewar Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for serious facial injuries, they said.

According to a police officer, Sandeep stated that he went to purchase momos from a roadside cart on Wednesday evening.

After buying momos, he asked the cart owner, Vikas (22), to give him more red sauce. However, Vikas told him that it was in limited stock.

Soon after, an argument broke out between the two and Vikas allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his face twice, and fled away, the police officer said.

An FIR was registered for attempt to murder and a police team formed to nab Vikas, the officer said.

Vikas was arrested from Farsh Bazar area on Thursday morning, police said.

Police said Sandeep runs a small mobile charger-making unit in Bholanath Nagar in Shahadara. PTI ALK CK