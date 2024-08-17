Customs academy, ICAI join hands for capacity building of GST officers

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) signed an MoU to collaborate on capacity building of GST officers.

The MoU, signed by NACIN's Principal Additional Director General Rajendra Singh and ICAI Secretary Jai Batra on Friday, aims at fostering cooperation in areas such as research, policy assistance and consulting.

NACIN, the training arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), provides training to officers, while ICAI, through its GST and indirect taxes committee, disseminates knowledge on Goods and Services Tax.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the skills of GST officers, leading to improved tax administration and benefits to taxpayers.

ICAI's GST & Indirect Taxes Committee chairman Sushil Kumar Goyal expressed confidence in providing full support to NACIN, given its resources and expertise. PTI BSM BDC