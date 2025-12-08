Customs arrests Indian man with narcotics worth Rs 10.5 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) An Indian passenger has been arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 10.5 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, officials said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted when he landed from Bangkok on Sunday, they added.

Examination of the traveller's trolley bag found 13 polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance -- suspected to be marijuana -- weighing 13.12 kilo grams, a statement issued by the Delhi Customs said.

The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 10.5 crore, it said.

The passenger has been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the statement added. PTI MHS NES ARB ARB