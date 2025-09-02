Customs bust 'cocaine' smuggling syndicate; contraband worth Rs 56 cr seized

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Busting an alleged drug smuggling syndicate, authorities on Tuesday said contraband suspected to be cocaine worth Rs 56 crore was seized here and a total of four men, including a Nigerian, were arrested.

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai Customs on September 1 intercepted at Chennai international airport two Indian male passengers who arrived from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines.

Scanning and examination of their hand baggage revealed compactly packed capsules suspected to contain cocaine concealed inside chocolate cans, Joint Commissioner of Customs (Chennai Airport), Sadeesh Kumar K said in an official release adding the duo were intercepted based on spot profiling.

"In total, 5.618 kg of capsules suspected to be cocaine worth Rs 56 crore was recovered from the two passengers." The passengers, along with the suspected narcotics goods were handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zonal Unit for further investigation.

The NCB seized the goods suspected to be contraband and apprehended the passengers under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. In a follow-up action, officers of NCB traced and apprehended an Indian male in Mumbai, for questioning.

Later, the NCB also apprehended another member of a suspected syndicate – a Nigerian male – in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.

"It is noteworthy that, in another joint operation on August 23, 2025, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, seized 2 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 20 crore from a Nigerian female passenger at Chennai International Airport." These operations underscore the heightened vigilance of AIU, Chennai Customs, working in close coordination with other drug law enforcement agencies, in curbing the menace of drug trafficking through Chennai Airport and its commitment towards "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan," (promotion of a drug-free India). PTI VGN VGN KH