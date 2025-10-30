Customs dept seizes hydroponic weed, electronic goods worth Rs 12.97 cr in 4 days; 9 passengers held

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Customs Department seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 12.4 crore at the Mumbai international airport from three separate groups of passengers arriving from Bangkok over a period of four days, and arrested six of them, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) between Saturday to Tuesday, during which it also seized electronic items worth more than Rs 56 lakh and arrested three other passengers from Sharjah, they said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officers of Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted three separate groups of passengers from Bangkok. Searches of their baggage led to the recovery of a total of 12.418 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at about Rs 12.418 crore, an official said.

The narcotics were concealed inside the trolley bags carried by the passengers. A total of six passengers were arrested in three separate cases under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he said.

In another case, officials intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah, he said.

Examination of their baggage resulted in the seizure of 40 iPhone 17 Pro Max units, 30 laptops, 12 liquor bottles, and cigarettes, together valued at Rs 56.55 lakh, he said.

These goods were found concealed inside trolley bags. The three passengers were placed under arrest in connection with offences under the Customs Act, he said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI DC NP