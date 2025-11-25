Customs dept seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport, 8 passengers held

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The customs department has seized more than 32 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth more than Rs 32 crore and gold valued at around Rs 73 lakh in separate cases during operations conducted in four days, an official said on Tuesday.

These seizures were made from November 21 to 24, and eight passengers were arrested, he said.

Based on specific information, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs, intercepted several passengers arriving from Bangkok during the period.

A total of 10.899 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 10.899 crore was recovered in three cases from four passengers, he said.

Also, 21.799 kg of the same substance worth Rs 21.799 crore was seized from four other passengers, the official said.

All eight passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Besides the narcotics seizures, three gold smuggling cases were registered in which 608 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 73.46 lakh were recovered from three passengers, officials said.

Further investigation into the cases is underway, he said. PTI DC NP