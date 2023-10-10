Customs destroy seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 468 cr in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) The Hyderabad Customs department on Tuesday destroyed seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances totally weighing 216.69 kgs and valued at Rs 468 crore.

The drugs including heroin, mephedrone and ganja which were seized by Hyderabad Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad on various counts were destroyed by way of incineration at a facility in Dundigal near here, Additional Commissioner D Gandhi said in a release.

The narcotic drugs were seized from the passengers who arrived from Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Indian origin at the international airport here and at other domestic places by the officers of DRI and Hyderabad Customs.

Apart from the narcotic drugs, a total of 40 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks which were seized at the airport by Hyderabad Customs from passengers who arrived from various countries were also destroyed, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH