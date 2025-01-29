Customs issues high alert as fraudsters pose as officials at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) The Customs department at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday issued a high alert for the public after detecting a fraud racket in which impostors posing as Customs officials are cheating people and extorting money from them.

According to the Customs, fraudsters are targeting innocent citizens, particularly those from the economically weaker sections, by exploiting their fear and urgency through phone calls, social media and messaging platforms.

The scammers falsely claim that a passenger arriving from abroad has been detained by Customs and demand immediate payment to “resolve” the issue.

Warning the public against falling prey to such tactics, the Customs commissioner said, “Customs officials never contact people via phone, WhatsApp, or social media to demand payments of fines or penalties. Moreover, we do not accept money into personal bank accounts. All official payments to the government are made only through authorised counters or online portals with proper receipts.” Explaining the modus operandi, Customs officials said the fraudsters first befriend the victims online or through direct contact and later claim that a friend or relative has been stopped at the airport.

They threaten jail term or harassment unless Customs duty or fines are paid immediately, prompting the victims to transfer large sums to personal bank accounts, UPI IDs or digital wallets. Once the money is transferred, the fraudsters cut off all communication.

The Customs department clarified that no passenger is harassed for non-payment of duty, and that all official procedures are carried out strictly as per the law and under CCTV surveillance at the airport.

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant, the Customs department urged people not to respond to calls or messages seeking money in the name of Customs officials.

Victims or recipients of such calls have been asked to report the matter immediately by emailing commrapacc-cusblr@gov.in or by contacting the cybercrime helpline at 1930. The officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the fraud. PTI GMS ARI