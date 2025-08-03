Customs officer nabbed taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a customs superintendent posted at Sahar airport in Mumbai, for allegedly taking a Rs 10.20 lakh bribe from an agent, an official said Sunday.

The central probe agency booked Krishan Kumar for allegedly demanding a bribe at the rate of Rs 10 per kg for facilitating clearance of imported consignments from a customs house agent, a CBI spokesperson said.

It was also alleged that Kumar threatened the agent when he refused to pay the bribe, and deliberately withheld consignments.

The CBI conducted a verification of the allegations between July 25 and August 1 in the presence of independent witnesses, and corroborated the demand for a bribe from covertly recorded conversations and other evidence.

"The accused was found to have demanded Rs 6 lakhs (Rs 5,80,000 for his senior officers; Rs 20,000 as his share for himself) against previously cleared consignments; Rs 10,00,000 for facilitating release of a currently held consignment; and Rs 10 per kg for smooth clearance of future consignments," the spokesperson said.

The agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed taking Rs 10.20 lakh bribe on Saturday, she said.

He was produced before the Special Court in Mumbai, which granted the CBI his remand till August 6. PTI ABS VN VN