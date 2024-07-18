Customs officers to undergo training in advanced simulation-based technology

Kochi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (CIASL) and the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) signed an MoU on Thursday to provide training to Customs officers attached to airports in India.

In a ceremony held at Cochin Airport, CIAL Managing Director and CIASL Chairman S Suhas exchanged the MoU with NACIN Additional Director Rajeshwari R Nair in the presence of state Minister P Rajeeve.

CIAL said the agreement was signed by T S Suresh, Assistant Director of NACIN and Santhosh J Poovattil, Managing Director of CIASL.

"The MoU envisages providing training for customs officers at airports through advanced simulation-based technology, including in baggage inspection. The agreement also covers cargo inspection training and awareness classes to prevent drug use among the public," CIAL said in a release.

CIAL MD Suhas said the institution was "very happy" to start training courses with NACIN, which plays a vital role in India's economy and social growth.

He added that providing state-of-the-art training to Customs officers with the help of expert trainers is a part of the social responsibility of CIASL Academy.

Established in 2009, CIASL Aviation Academy provides aviation industry-oriented training classes for various candidates working in airports and the aviation sector, the release said.

NACIN is the apex training institute under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) of the Union Ministry of Finance.

Benny Behanan MP, MLAs Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, NACIN and CIAL officials were also present in the function. PTI RRT RRT KH