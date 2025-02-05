Customs officials seize gold coins worth Rs 7.8 cr at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Gold coins worth Rs 7.8 crore have been seized at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from the possession of two men, the customs department said on Wednesday.

The accused who are from Jammu and Kashmir were intercepted after their arrival from Milan on Wednesday.

While baggage scans revealed nothing unusual, a personal search led to the discovery of two specially designed waist belts concealed gold coins wrapped in plastic envelopes, it said.

The officials seized 10.092 kg of gold coins, valued at approximately Rs 7.8 crore, the customs department said in a post on X.

The passengers have been detained for further investigation, it added.