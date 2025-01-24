Customs officials seize gold concealed inside cream boxes, balm bottles at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 23.76 lakh, concealed inside Nivea cream boxes and Tiger Balm bottles, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Advertisment

An Indian man was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on January 21, the statement said.

"A detailed examination of the baggage and a personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 18 pieces of Rhenium-coated strips made of gold, collectively weighing 318 grams, concealed in 4 Nivea cream boxes and 10 Tiger Balm bottles, collectively valued at Rs 23,76,471," the statement issued by customs read.

The Rhenium-coated gold strips have been seized and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, it said.

Advertisment

"Rhenium is a grey-colored element with rare properties. It was used to smuggle the yellow metal to hide its colour," a customs official said. PTI AKV AKV ARD ARD