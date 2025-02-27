Customs officials seize gold concealed inside dates at Delhi airport

New Update
New Delhi: Customs officials have seized gold concealed inside dates from a man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
The Customs department said that based on spot profiling, a 56-year-old Indian male passenger was intercepted upon his arrival from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday.
"Further examination of the baggage led to the recovery of assorted yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, all believed to be gold, totaling 172.00 grams, concealed inside dates," it said in a post on X. PTI AKV AKV SZM SZM