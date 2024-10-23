Customs officials seize gold, four iPhone 16 mobile phones from two women at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Customs officials have seized gold jewellery weighing over 500 grams besides four iPhone 16 Pro mobile phones from two women passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.

"On the basis of spot profiling, two lady passengers with Turkmenistan passport, travelling from Turkmenistan to Delhi by flight number T5-531 dtd 22/23.10.2024, were intercepted at the exit of the green channel of customs at IGI airport and during x-ray of baggage some suspicious images were noticed," it said.

Further examination of passengers resulted in the recovery of assorted yellow metal jewellery believed to be gold weighing 538 grams.

"Gold items were concealed in two sealed tissue paper pouches. Four(04) iPhone 16 Pro mobiles were also recovered. Further investigation is underway!," the customs department said in a post on X. PTI AKV RT RT