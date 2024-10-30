Customs officials seize marijuana worth Rs 9.91 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Customs officials have seized marijuana worth Rs 9.91 crore from four Indian passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted following their arrival from Phuket on October 23.

The officials recovered 29 transparent polythene packets containing green narcotics substance from trolley bags being carried by them, the statement said.

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana, it said.

The narcotics weighing 9.9 kg, worth Rs 9.91 crore, has been seized, it said, adding the passengers were arrested on October 25. PTI AKV NSD NSD