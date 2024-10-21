Customs officials seize over Rs 15 crore hydrophobic weed from woman passenger at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Customs officials have seized over Rs 15 crore worth hydrophobic weed from a woman passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the department said on Monday.

Advertisment

On the basis of specific information, baggage of an international transit lady passenger travelling from Bangkok to Paris via Delhi by different flights on Sunday was brought to the customs scanning machine. Upon scanning the checked in bag, the officers "noticed/detected some narcotic substance".

"Thereafter, the on duty dog of Customs K9 squad was called for sniffing the baggage. The duty dog indicated the presence of narcotics substance. The bags were opened in presence of the said passenger as per the procedure, wherein 15.046 kg of greenish brown substance appearing to be hydrophobic weed was recovered from the baggage. The recovered goods have been seized under NDPS Act, 1985," the customs department said in a post on X.

The passenger has been detained for further questioning and investigation is in process, it said, adding that the value of the seized substance is Rs 15.04 crore. PTI AKV AKV OZ OZ