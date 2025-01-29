Customs seize Ganja from 3 of family

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Two men and a woman, all belonging to the same family, were arrested for smuggling Ganja, here at the airport on their arrival from Bangkok, authorities said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, air intelligence officers intercepted the three passengers on their arrival on January 26 and during a search, 23.48 kg of ganja was found concealed in frozen fruit packets, which was their check-in baggage, they added.

"The passengers were presented before the judicial magistrate under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under progress," an official release from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai airport said. PTI VGN ADB