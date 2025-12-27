Customs seize hybrid ganja worth Rs 4 crore at Kochi airport; two arrested

Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) Customs air intelligence officials arrested two persons after seizing 4.3 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at over Rs 4 crore, from their possession at Kochi international airport on Saturday, officials said.

The Kozhikode natives, Shanavas and Abdul Nazar, arrived at the Kochi airport around 1.30 am on a flight from Phuket, Thailand. Acting on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted them and found the contraband concealed in multiple packets in their baggage, sources said.

Following interrogation, the two were taken into custody and formally arrested.

Customs officials said that the accused are suspected to be carriers for an organised drug racket, and efforts are on to identify and track the intended recipients of the contraband.

The arrested persons will be produced before a court later as part of the remand procedure, officials added.