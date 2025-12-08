Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 4 crore at Delhi IGI Airport, passenger arrested

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Customs officials seized narcotics worth Rs 4 crore from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested a passenger who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made on December 6 when customs personnel intercepted the passenger during routine checks. An examination of the traveller's trolley bag found nine polythene pouches containing a "moist green substance suspected to be ganja or marijuana." According to a statement issued by the Delhi Customs, the narcotic substance weighed 4.08 kilograms.

“The value of the seized drug is Rs 4.08 crore,” the statement said.

Following the seizure, the accused was placed under arrest on December 7 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NDPS Act is a stringent legislation that regulates and penalises activities involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in India.

Violations under this section may attract rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine extending to Rs 1 lakh.