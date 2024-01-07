Customs seize smuggled gold from passenger in Cochin airport

Kochi, Jan 7 (PTI) Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport have seized smuggled gold weighing over 1.5 kg and worth Rs 84 lakh from a passenger who came from Muscat.

The seizure took place on January 4 from the passenger who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight.

According to Customs, the man was intercepted and upon examination of his bag, 15 rectangular sheets of 24 carat gold were found concealed in the battery compartment of an emergency lamp.

The gold was seized and action was taken under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.