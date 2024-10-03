Customs seizes 12 more iPhone 16 Pro Max from four passengers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 12 newly launched iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from a group of four passengers allegedly attempting to smuggle them into India, the department said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the passengers arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in an Indigo flight (6E-1464) from Dubai.

"Customs@IGI Airport seized 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from a group of four passengers trying to smuggle these iPhones from Dubai by indigo flight 6E-1464 on 01.10.2024," the Delhi customs said in its official 'X' handle.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top-tier model in Apple's latest smartphone series launched worldwide last month.

This marks the second significant seizure of the high-end smartphones in recent days.

Twenty-six iPhone 16 Pro Max, concealed inside a vanity bag carried by a woman passenger, were also seized at the Delhi international airport by the customs officials on Tuesday .

The passenger, in late thirties, was intercepted by the officials after her arrival from Hong Kong.

"On a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed in her vanity bag wrapped in tissue papers were recovered," a statement issued by the customs department had said.