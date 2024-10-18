Customs seizes 45 iPhone 16 from five passengers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 45 iPhone 16 from five passengers allegedly attempting to smuggle them into India at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "37 iPhone-16 mobiles valued Rs 44 lakhs (approx) seized by Customs@IGI Airport from a passenger travelling from Washington to Delhi via Air India flight AI 104. 08 more iPhone-16 found in the baggage of 04 passengers travelling from Hongkong!" Earlier this month, the customs officials had seized 42 iPhone 16 Pro Max from five passengers in separate incidents. PTI AKV DIV DIV