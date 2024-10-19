Customs seizes ganja worth Rs 1.45 cr from passenger at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Mumbai Customs seized ganja worth Rs 1.45 crore from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Saturday.

A Customs team intercepted a passenger travelling from Bangkok on Friday and found 1.45 kg of contraband in his check-in bag, the official said.

The contraband was packed in vacuum-sealed packets, wrapped with different garments and concealed inside the check-in bag, he said, adding that the substance was worth Rs 1.45 crore in the black marker.

The accused passenger will be booked under the Customs Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. PTI ZA ARU