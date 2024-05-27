Customs seizes gold, electronics worth Rs 8.68 cr at Mumbai airport; three held

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs has seized 10.6 kg of gold and electronics worth Rs 8.68 crore and foreign currency in 31 cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the seizures in the last four days, the official said.

As per a release issued by Mumbai Custom Zone-III, gold in various forms, such as gold dust in wax, crude jewellery and bars, was found concealed in an electric iron and the body of a passenger.

The officials apprehended a contractual staffer of the airport, who had concealed four pouches of gold dust in wax, valued at Rs 81.8 lakh, inside his shoes, the release said.

In another case, two Indians travelling from Bahrain and Male had hidden 1890 gm of gold dust in wax in their bodies.

All three accused involved in these seizures were arrested, it was stated.

During the four-day operation, officials also seized gold from five foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi, Colombo and Dubai and 14 Indians from Dubai, Jeddah, Sharjah and Singapore.

Eight Indians travelling from Dubai were found carrying expensive mobile phones, laptops and cosmetics valued at Rs 1.95 crore, while a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Doha was caught with 74,000 Qatari riyals valued at Rs 17.5 lakh, the release said. PTI ZA ARU