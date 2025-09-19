Customs seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 20 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Mumbai Customs has seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 20 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 26.37 lakh in three separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, an official said on Friday.

The seizures and arrests were made on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

In the first case, a passenger going to Bangkok from Mumbai was intercepted, and foreign currency concealed in his checked-in trolley bag was recovered.

In the other two cases, the baggage of two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok was searched, leading to the seizure of hydroponic weed (a form of marijuana) worth Rs 20.062 crore, the official said.

As much as 9.98 kg of hydroponic weed was seized from the first passenger, and 10.08 kg of the narcotic drug from the other.

Both the passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI DC KRK