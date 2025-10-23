Customs seizes narcotics worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A man was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with narcotics worth Rs 2.49 crore here, the customs department said on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the customs department, "On examination, six polythene pouches in one brown colour trolley bag containing green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana weighing 2495.5 grams (net weight) were found." When the seized contraband was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana, it said.

The value of the said substance is Rs 2.49 crore, the customs said, adding that the passenger has been arrested. PTI AKV ANM NB