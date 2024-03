Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs seized more than 2.08 kg of gold in total, valued at Rs 1.14 crore, in three separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, an official said on Wednesday.

The contraband was concealed in clothes worn by passengers, baggage, door mats, dustbin bag wraps and hand bags, he said.

The action was taken on Tuesday and Wednesday, and further probe was on, the official added. PTI DC KRK