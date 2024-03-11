Customs seizes over Rs 100 crore worth narcotic drugs in TN

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Mar 11 (PTI) The Customs department on Monday said its officials have seized over Rs 100 crore worth of hashish and ganja from this district.

Advertisment

Officers of Tiruchirappalli Customs Preventive Commissionerate made the seizure from a shed located in a prawn farm in Mimisal village.

A post on the official 'X' handle of Tiruchirappalli Customs (Preventive) Zone said the seizure was made on the basis of information.

On receiving information that huge quantities of narcotic substances like hashish and ganja were stored in a shed located in the prawn farm "for being smuggled out of India to Srilanka," officials rushed to the spot, it said.

"The shed was thoroughly examined and 48 bags containing contrabands like Hashish and ganja were recovered. As there was no power supply in the shed, the contraband was taken to the nearby Customs office. After testing it was found that the goods were Narcotic Drugs viz., 100 kg of Hashish valued at Rs 110 crore and 876 kg of dry Ganja, valued at Rs 1.05 crore," it added.

Recently, 99 kg of hashish, valued around Rs 108 crore, was seized from near Mandapam in the state. PTI SA SA KH