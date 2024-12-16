Customs seizes Rs 4.24 cr worth of hybrid ganja, one arrested

Kochi, Dec 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested by Customs in Kochi for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja worth Rs 4.24 crore through the international airport, an official source said on Monday.

Advertisment

Customs sleuths in CIAL Cochin seized 14,120 grams of dried hybrid ganja from Aamil Azad Athrappil, who arrived from Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG 347 on December 14.

Athrappil, hailing from Malappuram district, was arrested for smuggling dried hybrid ganja intended for sale in India, the source said.

The initial investigation suggested that Athrappil was offered Rs 1 lakh by a gang involved in the illegal activity to smuggle the ganja. The passenger has been remanded in judicial custody, the source added. PTI TGB TGB ROH