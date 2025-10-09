Customs seizes three more SUVs in Kochi under Operation Numkhor

Kochi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate here on Thursday seized three more vehicles suspected to have been illegally imported from Bhutan as part of its ongoing Operation Numkhor.

Customs launched the operation last month after it was found that several luxury SUVs were smuggled into Kerala.

Sources said three SUVs were seized from different parts of Kochi. Two of the vehicles are linked to an actor already facing investigation in the case, while another was traced to a Palakkad native.

Officials said the ownership of the vehicles is being verified.

"These vehicles were kept hidden after we launched the operation. We are in the process of identifying their actual owners," sources added.

So far, Customs has seized 43 vehicles under Operation Numkhor, including SUVs owned by actors Dulquer Salmaan and Amith Chakalakkal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a probe into the racket after suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) came to light.