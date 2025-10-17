Customs to release Dulquer Salmaan’s Land Rover in Bhutan car smuggling case

Kochi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing the smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan has decided to release two seized vehicles, including one owned by actor Dulquer Salmaan, officials said on Friday Salmaan had recently approached the Kerala High Court seeking the release of his Land Rover Defender.

The court directed Customs to consider releasing the vehicle under Section 110A of the Customs Act, which permits the provisional release of seized goods pending final adjudication.

Customs officials said two vehicles would be released under this provision — Salmaan’s Land Rover Defender and another Land Rover owned by Robin, a native of Thrissur.

The vehicles will be released after the owners execute a bond for their approximate value and furnish 20 per cent of that amount as a bank guarantee, Customs said.

Earlier, Customs had seized around 43 vehicles suspected to have been smuggled from Bhutan, including those belonging to Salmaan and actor Amith Chakalakkal as part of Operation Numkhor.

Of these, 39 vehicles have already been provisionally released to their owners, Customs officials said.

The investigation revealed that agents based in other states had arranged for the import of these high-end SUVs from Bhutan through illegal channels. PTI TBA TBA ROH