Cuts in minority scholarships: UDF slams Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Friday slammed the Kerala government over the reduction in minority scholarships, saying that amidst its "haste to start liquor factories" it should also take care of poor students.

The government has not made the cut only in the minority scholarships, an official source said in response to the opposition's allegation.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that slashing minority scholarships citing financial crisis was unheard of and demanded that the government withdraw its decision.

Satheesan, in a statement, also said that the move comes at a time when state Finance Minister K N Balagopal is repeatedly claiming there is no economic crisis in the state.

"While rushing to start liquor factories, the government should also take care of poor students," he added.

The opposition leader also claimed that with only two months left in the financial year 2024-25, the Minority Welfare Department's project expenditure is just under three per cent and questioned, "who is the government with? Who is their priority?" He alleged that the government's "anti-people measures" can also be seen in the reduction of the minority scholarships.

Satheesan demanded that the cut in minority scholarships be withdrawn immediately and the amounts be fully distributed at the earliest.

He warned that if the government does not change its stance, there will be protests inside and outside the assembly.