Violence in Cuttack during Durga idol immersion; VHP bandh on Monday

Cuttack (Odisha): Cuttack city remained tense on Sunday, hours after violence broke out between two groups during Durga Puja idol immersion, prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call a 12-hour bandh in the city on October 6.

Clashes broke out between 1.30 am and 2 am near Haathi Pokhari in Daraghabazar area when an immersion procession was heading towards Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river, police said.

According to officials, the violence erupted after some locals objected to high-decibel music being played during the procession.

The arguments soon escalated into a confrontation when a mob started pelting stones and glass bottles from rooftops on the processions, injuring several revellers, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

To tackle the situation, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

A number of vehicles and roadside stalls were damaged during the clash.

Immersion activities were halted for nearly three hours as members of Puja committees staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.

The process resumed under heavy security and all remaining idols were immersed by 9.30 am on Sunday.

According to police, six persons have been arrested so far, and efforts are underway to identify others involved using CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts.

The VHP alleged administrative failure and demanded the immediate transfer of the DCP and the district collector for their "inability to maintain law and order." The organisation has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in protest on Monday.

"The authorities failed to ensure peaceful immersion despite repeated requests," a VHP spokesperson said.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) blamed "anti-social elements" for attempting to disrupt communal harmony, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured strict action against those responsible and directed officials to provide free medical care to the injured.

Additional police forces have been deployed across sensitive areas in Cuttack, with prohibitory orders imposed to prevent further escalation.

Senior police officers are monitoring the situation closely.