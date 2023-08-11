Cuttack's first mayor Nibedita Pradhan dies at 60

Cuttack, Aug 11 (PTI) Cuttack Municipal Corporation's first mayor Nibedita Pradhan died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, her family said.

The senior BJP leader was 60, and is survived by two sisters and a brother.

She was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness, they said, adding she died at 4 pm on Thursday.

Pradhan was a diabetes patient and had been ailing for the last few years.

A firebrand leader, Pradhan was elected as an MLA from Cuttack Sadar assembly seat in 2000.

The civic body of Cuttack was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2003 and Pradhan became the first mayor of the city that year.

Describing Pradhan as a social worker, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death.

Popularly known as 'Kuni Apa' among the residents of Cuttack, she commanded respect among all leaders cutting across party lines.

Her mortal remains were cremated at Khan Nagar crematorium on Thursday. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD