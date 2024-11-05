CVC seeks factual report over Kejriwal's bungalow 'irregularities'

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission has sought a factual report from the CPWD over the alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the Flagstaff Road bungalow earlier occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister for more than nine years, BJP leader Vijender Gupta claimed on Tuesday.

No response was immediately available from the ruling AAP over the claim made by Gupta, who is the leader of the op position in the Assembly.

On October 14, Gupta filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) demanding a probe into the "illegal construction" at the old residence of Kejriwal at 6, Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines, said a statement from his office.

The BJP leader, in his complaint, alleged that the bungalow was reconstructed "flouting" all building regulations on an area of 40,000 square yards.

"The construction disregarded approved limits for ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR), and no approval for the layout plan was obtained from the competent authority," Gupta claimed in his complaint.

He demanded Kejriwal's accountability in the matter, saying the CVC has ordered the Central Public Works Development (CPWD) for a factual report following which action will be taken by the competent authority.

The BJP has been targeting the AAP and its supremo Kejriwal over the reconstruction works at the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, describing it as a "Sheeshmahal" for its "expensive" interiors and household goods.

Gupta has alleged that nearby government properties were erased to make Kejriwal's residence "more luxurious".

These properties included plots 45 and 47 on the Rajpur Road, where eight Type-V flats stood, housing senior administrative officers and judges, he claimed.

"These were demolished and merged with Kejriwal's residence. Furthermore, two other bungalows, 8-A and 8-B on Flag Staff Road, were also vacated and added to Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal'.

"In total disregard for regulations, a massive and grand 'Sheeshmahal' covering 40,000 square yards, or eight acres, was constructed for Kejriwal," Gupta alleged.

He vowed to pursue the matter till the guilty were booked for "blatant misuse of public money and for corruption".