CVC issues new procedure on preliminary inquiry ordered by Lokpal

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Central Vigilance Commission has issued a new procedure for handling corruption complaints referred to it for conducting preliminary inquiry by the Lokpal, an official order said.

The Lokpal directs the chief vigilance officers (CVOs) -- who act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) -- to conduct preliminary inquiry and submit reports in respect of certain complaints received by it.

"An instance has been noted by the Lokpal where the preliminary inquiry entrusted by it specifically to a CVO was submitted to the Lokpal under the signature of an authority other than the CVO.

"The CVOs are advised that any preliminary inquiry directed by the Lokpal should be submitted to it by the respective CVO concerned under his signature," the order issued on Tuesday by the probity watchdog said.

The Lokpal has the mandate to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries.

As per the provisions contained under Section 20 (1) (b) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, complaints in respect of public servants belonging to Group A, B, C or D are referred by the Lokpal to the CVC for preliminary inquiry.

The CVC forwards such references to the CVOs concerned for preliminary inquiry and report.

A report is to be submitted within a period of 60 days and for reasons to be recorded in writing, within a further period of 60 days from the date of receipt of the complaint, according to an earlier circular issued by the CVC. PTI AKV ARI