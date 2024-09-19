CVC ordered probe into Delhi Jal Board 'corruption', claims BJP leader Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Central Vigilance Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint of alleged corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assemby Vijender Gupta said on Thursday.

He also claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had instructed the chief vigilance officer of Delhi to conduct an "in-depth investigation" into the matter.

Gupta earlier this month wrote to the CVC, seeking a probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board under the AAP government.

Gupta had claimed in his letter that no account of Rs 28,400 crore allocated to the board since 2015, when AAP came to power, was available as the agency did not maintain balance sheets.

It was also alleged that the balance sheets were not maintained to prevent a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) audit of the board's expenses.

AAP said in a statement that its government in Delhi was "staunchly honest" and dedicated to providing the best health care and education system in the country.

"The BJP can launch as many frivolous investigations against AAP but will always get a unanimous answer from the people -- that the AAP government is staunchly honest," it claimed.

The BJP is now "concocting new stories" to save face but the people of Delhi will give them a befitting answer in the upcoming elections, the party said. PTI VIT SZM