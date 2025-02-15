CVC orders probe into irregularities in renovation of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has directed the CPWD to conduct a detailed probe into "irregularities" in the renovation of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence -- 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, the BJP said on Saturday.

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Kejriwal as the chief minister from 2015 till the first week of October last year.

Reacting on the development, the Aam Aadmi Party asked the BJP to abandon its "negative politics" and focus on fulfilling promises made to people of Delhi.

The CVC took cognisance of BJP leader Vijender Gupta's two earlier complaints and factual reports of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

Gupta, newly elected BJP MLA from Rohini, said in a press conference that his first complaint to the CVC on October 14, 2024, alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

"The CVC registered the complaint on October 16, 2024, and forwarded the matter to the CPWD which submitted its factual report on December 5, 2024, confirming the violations. Following this, on February 13, 2025, the CVC directed CPWD to conduct a full-scale investigation into the matter," he said.

In his second complaint lodged with CVC on October 21, 2025, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flagstaff Road.

Gupta alleged "shocking misuse" of public funds for "luxury additions" at the bungalow that served as the official residence of AAP supremo Kejriwal during his tenure as CM.

"The complaint highlighted astronomical expenses, including Rs 77 lakh on television, Rs 50 lakh on a silk carpet, Rs 42 lakh on brass railings, Rs 20 lakh on a spa, Rs 18 lakh on a hot water generator and Rs 12 lakh on toilet seats," he said.

The CVC sought a factual report on his second complaint from CPWD that was submitted on December 24, 2024, confirming the allegations of "extravagant and unjustifiable spending", he said.

"After reviewing the factual report, the CVC directed CPWD to conduct a deeper investigation into the misuse of public funds, with suitable action to be taken against those responsible," he said.

Gupta asserted that the AAP and its supremo Kejriwal should not be under the "illusion" that they would get away from facing the law, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after the BJP won the 2025 assembly polls that those who have "looted the public money" will have to pay back.

Meanwhile, AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar questioned why the BJP barred media from inspecting the bungalow if there were alleged rule violations.

She challenged the BJP to reveal whether claims of "a golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar" were facts or just "political theatrics".

Kakkar also demanded an impartial probe, alleging "extravagant expenditure" on the prime minister's residence.