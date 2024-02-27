CVC suggests 'delayering' to govt depts to avoid delay in deciding corruption cases

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) To avoid delay in deciding corruption cases, probity watchdog CVC has suggested "delayering" by limiting the levels of processing and speeding up decision making.

Advertisment

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued guidelines from time to time, prescribing the time limit for completion of different stages of actions in vigilance related matters.

"It has been observed that there are occasions when action in vigilance matters has been unduly delayed. One of the reasons for such delay has been found to be that the levels of examination/processing of vigilance matters are more than the required levels. The levels of processing of vigilance matters in different organisations also lacks uniformity," the CVC said in an order.

It said that in order to avoid delay in vigilance matters, the organisations concerned should review the levels of processing of such matters and should bring down the levels to a maximum of four.

Advertisment

"The limit of four levels would be applicable to each administrative unit separately, in the hierarchy of the organisation concerned," the CVC said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

It suggested "delayering", "adoption of desk officer system in vigilance wing" and "delegation of powers, wherever possible (with due approval), to ensure limiting the steps/layers for decision making to four, including merger of levels" to the organisations.

In this regard, the CVC cited guidelines issued by the Department of Administration Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) that reads "each ministry/ department shall review the instructions on levels of disposal and channels of submission keeping in view that the number of levels shall not exceed four by delegating powers to lower formation".

Advertisment

The CVC has also issued a separate order on "considering petition of bias" by the charged officers.

"It is seen that in many cases, there is considerable delay, beyond the prescribed time limit, in bringing the disciplinary proceedings to logical conclusion. One of the reasons noticed for such delay is that, the charged officers during the course of departmental inquiry, raise issues of bias against the Inquiry Officer and the inquiry proceedings are stayed till the disposal of bias petition by the competent authority," it said.

In order to ensure that there is no undue delay in completion of disciplinary proceedings due to bias petition, the competent authority may dispose of the bias petition expeditiously, preferably within a period of 30 days, while observing the principles of natural justice, the order said. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY