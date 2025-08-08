CVC to observe vigilance awareness week from Oct 27-Nov 2

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The CVC will observe a vigilance awareness week from October 27 to November 2, officials said on Friday.

The vigilance awareness week is observed every year in the week of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

A circular issued by the probity watchdog said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) adopts several strategies for effective implementation of its mandate to fight corruption and observance of the vigilance awareness week remains one of the primary tools of preventive vigilance with the focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of everyone for upholding integrity.

The theme of this year's vigilance awareness week is "vigilance-our shared responsibility", officials said.

Sardar Patel, India's first deputy prime minister and home minister, was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, Gujarat.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India".

This year, the commission has decided that vigilance awareness week 2025 would be observed from October 27, 2025 to November 2, 2025, said the circular issued recently to secretaries of all central government departments.

The anti-corruption watchdog has asked all organisations to undertake a three-month campaign from August 18 to November 17, 2025 on preventive vigilance with focus on disposal of pending complaints, disposal of pending cases, capacity building programmes, asset management and digital initiatives.

All ministries/departments/organisations have been asked to ensure active participation by all concerned to bring about noteworthy results during the campaign period, it said.

Action taken reports in respect of the five preventive vigilance initiatives to be taken during the period of campaign should be sent by all Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to the CVC in a format issued by the commission by November 30, according to the circular.