CVC to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from Oct 30 to Nov 5

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5 to increase public awareness about the perils of corruption, according to an official order.

During Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, special emphasis needs to be given on engaging the youth in various activities underlining the importance of integrity and ethics, said the order dated September 11.

"Organisations should promote activities that involve the youth and foster an environment that reaffirms the importance of their involvement in the fight against corruption," it said.

The CVC said bringing transparency and accountability in governance remains one of the primary means to achieve all-round development of the country.

"The Central Vigilance Commission, as the apex integrity organisation of India, adopts different initiatives to strive towards ensuring integrity in public administration. Vigilance Awareness Week is one of the tools of the commission in increasing public awareness about the perils of corruption," the order said.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year during the week of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary (October 31).

The CVC has decided that this year, the Vigilance Awareness Week would be observed from 30th October to 5th November 2023 with the theme "Say no to corruption; Commit to the Nation", the order stated.

The week would commence with public servants taking the integrity pledge in ministries, departments, central public sector enterprises (CPSES), public sector banks (PSBs) and all other organisations on October 30, it said.

In a move aimed at inculcating the true spirit of participative vigilance, the commission had earlier issued instructions detailing a three-month campaign period (from August 16 to November 15) during which different preventive vigilance measures would be taken as focus areas by all the ministries, departments and organisations.

These measures include awareness building about public interest disclosure and protection of informers (PIDPI) resolution, capacity building programmes, identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures, leveraging of IT for complaint disposal, updation of circulars/guidelines/manuals and disposal of complaints received before 30.06.23.

All organisations are advised to conduct activities relevant to the theme that strives to bring about maximum public participation, the CVC said.

"It is imperative that all organisations should conduct different outreach programmes that aim to sensitise the public about the need for transparency and integrity in public governance," it said.