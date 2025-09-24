CWC meet in Patna: Manipur Cong chief calls for fresh elections in state

Imphal, Sep 24 (PTI) Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday demanded the immediate dissolution of the state legislative assembly and called for fresh elections, asserting that the party is committed to launching a statewide peace march to restore harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Meghachandra made the remarks during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Patna, which he attended along with CLP leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

In a post on X, Meghachandra said, "In the extended CWC meeting, I raised the issue of the continuing violence in Manipur and placed proposals before the Congress Working Committee." The Wangkhem MLA said despite more than 29 months of unrest, there has been no resolution to the ethnic violence in the state and alleged that the BJP-led double engine government has failed to restore peace, normalcy, and trust among communities.

"I reiterated that the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is committed to undertake a statewide peace march to lead efforts in restoring peace and harmony in the state. I also demanded immediate dissolution of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and sought fresh elections," he said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, four days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur was merely symbolic and cosmetic as it offered no hope, no assurance, and no solution to the people, he added.

He thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and members of the extended Congress Working Committee for "including Manipur in today's resolutions." Citing the resolution adopted by the CWC, Meghachandra said it stated: "After presiding over the collapse of state and society in Manipur for over two-and-a-half years, the prime minister visited the state, but again failed to summon the moral courage to meaningfully engage with the people, giving them no more than five hours of his time. The Union government’s silence, inaction, and complicity has created a climate where perpetrators of hate and violence are emboldened." MNB