CWC passes condolence resolutions on loss of lives in Manipur, Himachal

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The Congress Working Committee on Saturday passed condolence resolutions over the loss of lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur and the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

The Congress' top decision-making body, holding its first meeting since its reconstitution, also passed a resolution condoling the demise of veteran leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

In the resolution on Manipur, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) expressed its profound sense of loss and anguish at the ongoing situation of ethnic violence in the state.

"The people of Manipur have witnessed extreme devastation and are facing innumerable hardships. More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured and more than 5,000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents. A staggering number of over 60,000 people are displaced and continue to live in dire conditions in relief camps across the state," the resolution stated.

Advertisment

Schools and colleges were closed for nearly three months, adversely affecting the education and learning of children and youths in Manipur, it noted.

The lives and livelihoods of a vast majority in the state across communities are at peril, it said.

The CWC conveyed its heartfelt condolences and said it stands firmly with the bereaved families and people of Manipur.

Advertisment

It resolved that the party will take all possible measures to support their rehabilitation.

In its resolution on Himachal Pradesh, the CWC appealed to the Centre to set aside politics and declare it as a national disaster and provide financial assistance.

It expressed its deepest condolences and extended its solidarity to the people of the hill state on the untimely loss of innocent lives due to unprecedented rain and devastating floods and landslides.

Advertisment

"About 430 people have died, 39 are missing, a large number of farmers have lost their crops, at least 12,000 homes have been destroyed and the state has suffered huge losses in terms of destruction of property and critical infrastructure. The total estimated loss to the state is more than Rs 13,000 crore," the resolution said.

The CWC resolved that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is fully committed to rebuild the state and compensate the people for their loss.

It also appreciated the volunteers of the Congress for their active involvement in the relief and rescue operations.

"Considering the magnitude and quantum of loss to the people of Himachal Pradesh, the working committee appealed to the government of India to set aside politics and declare it as a national disaster, and provide financial assistance to the state to rebuild its infrastructure and to ensure necessary and adequate assistance to the people of Himachal Pradesh," the resolution stated.

On Chandy's demise, the CWC said he will always be remembered for his contributions to the Congress and the state of Kerala.

Top Congress leaders held deliberations at the first meeting of the new CWC, focusing on preparing a comprehensive roadmap for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting. PTI ASK/SKC SZM