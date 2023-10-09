CWC supports nationwide caste census; Rahul says will force BJP to implement it, else 'get out'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday upped the ante for a nationwide caste census, asserting it will be a "big, powerful step" towards emancipation of the poor, Dalits and OBCs, and Rahul Gandhi saying the party will force the BJP to do this or else should "get out" of the way for it to carry out the exercise.

Advertisment

A resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee(CWC) promised that a government led by it will conduct a nationwide caste census and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies at the earliest, including adequate representation for women belonging to the OBC community.

The CWC, the party's highest policy making body, at its crucial meeting unanimously decided to extend support to the caste-based census, a move that came ahead of next month's crucial Assembly elections to five states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram--billed as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi called the CWC decision "historic", and said a caste census is the X-ray of India.

Advertisment

Admitting that it was a mistake on the part of the Congress not to conduct a caste census when it was in power, he said, "We will accomplish what we could not achieve earlier. There is a need for this X-ray if we have to bring a new paradigm for development, where everyone gets justice." The CWC said a caste census is needed for the country's development to endure that the weaker sections get their rightful share proportionate to their population.

The meeting was held at the party headquarters here where top leaders deliberated on the caste census and preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asking workers to work in coordination, discipline and unity and put in all their might for a victory in all the five states.

Kharge also raised the demand for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and rights to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in accordance with their population, while noting that the BJP is silent on this.

Advertisment

For proper share in welfare schemes, it is important to have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections of society and ensure social justice to them, he asserted.

Addressing a press conference later, Rahul Gandhi, a former party chief, termed the CWC decision "historic" and "progressive" and expressed confidence that a vast majority of the parties in the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will support and push for such a population count.

If any party has a different opinion, the Congress is flexible and is "not fascist", he noted.

Advertisment

Striking a strident note, Gandhi said the Congress would force the BJP government to conduct a caste census at the national level and if the BJP does not do so, it should get out of the path and allow the Congress to accomplish the task.

He also alleged that Prime minister Narendra Modi was "incapable" and "fearful" of holding a caste census and was trying to distract people from it.

Flanked by the party's chief ministers in four states, Gandhi said the decision of the CWC to support a caste census would be taken forward in the states ruled by the party.

Advertisment

The Congress chief ministers have also decided that they will carry forward the caste census in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) after a four-hour meeting has taken a historic decision and unanimously decided to support the idea of a caste census in the country. I think it is a very progressive and powerful step for the emancipation of the poor people in the country," Gandhi said.

He said the Congress is not just going to wholeheartedly support the idea of caste census "but also force the BJP to carry out caste census or get out of the way so we can carry it out".

Advertisment

"Most of the parties in the INDIA alliance are unanimous that caste census should be implemented. There might be a few who might have a slightly different position and that is fine. We are quite flexible and we are not a fascist system and if somebody has a slightly different opinion, we have no problem with it.

"But I am quite confident that the vast majority of the INDIA alliance is going to support and push the idea of caste census," Gandhi said.

During the CWC meet, former party chief Sonia Gandhi said she was "100 per cent" in support of a nationwide caste census and asserted that this was the party's "highest priority" which it should get done, sources said.

"I am 100 per cent with the caste census, we must get it done. This is our highest priority," a source quoted Gandhi as saying.

At his news conference, Gandhi said the Congress will also conduct an economic survey after a caste census and find out who has wealth and assets.

On the prime minister's charge that the Congress is "dividing" people, he said, "We are not trying to divide people but trying to ensure that they get their rights. I fail to understand why is the prime minister not conducting this X-ray and why is he fearing doing so. He is trying to distract people by raising issues of delimitation or south India." Gandhi rejected the proposition that the upcoming assembly elections would be a litmus test for the party, saying "litmus test works in chemistry and not in politics." He claimed the atmosphere in five states was "positive" for the Congress and it will form governments in these states.

"Today what is happening is that two Indias are being formed - one of Adani ji and the other of the rest." he said.

"There is no political calculation in this and we want to ensure that India's masses get the rights in proportion of their population." At the press conference, Gandhi also asked for a show of hands from journalists to know how many of them were Dalits, OBCs to make a point that people from weaker sections did not get their share in the country's assets and institutions.

Kharge earlier said the party would implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies if voted to power in the 2024 general elections.

While asking party leaders to expedite efforts to highlight the government's failures, he said they must immediately counter the "false propaganda" of the ruling BJP as such attacks and "falsehood" would increase as elections approach.

"Today, our nation faces inflation, unemployment, and government's failure to implement the Old Pension Scheme. The ruling party's divisive tactics and misuse of autonomous bodies pose a threat to democratic stability."PTI SKC/ASK GSN SKC GSN GSN