CWC workshop stresses need for demand-side water management, micro-irrigation and AI use

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Stressing the need for demand-side management to reduce pressure on freshwater resources, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday said scaling up micro-irrigation, promoting precision agriculture, encouraging crop diversification, and modernising canal systems were critical to India's water security.

Officials also underscored the role of remote sensing and artificial intelligence in monitoring, leak detection and improving distribution efficiency across sectors.

These measures were highlighted at a virtual workshop on "Technology for Efficient Water Management" organised by the CWC under the Ministry of Jal Shakti as part of the Sujalam Bharat Summit.

The event, chaired by CWC Chairman Atul Jain, brought together state nodal officers, experts, and grassroots representatives from gram panchayats and Water User Associations across the country, including remote villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Leh and Tamil Nadu.

In her opening remarks, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Water Mission (NWM) Archana Varma said the summit was convened to feed grassroots perspectives into national and state-level water policies.

"Contributions from all stakeholders are essential for adoption and implementation of efficient water management technologies," she said.

Presentations from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad showcased innovative models, while community-led initiatives demonstrated how technology and local knowledge can be combined to conserve water.

Jain emphasised that efficient water management went beyond infrastructure. "The initiative is a holistic approach aimed at ensuring water security for the nation," he said.

The Sujalam Bharat Summit, anchored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and coordinated by NITI Aayog, is part of a series of departmental summits under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to assess policy impact and promote sustainable practices.