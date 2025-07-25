CWGC delegates carry out recce of WWII sites in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) A delegation from the UK-based Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) conducted a preliminary inspection of historical sites associated with World War II in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said Friday.

The delegation, led by CWGC regional head for Indian subcontinent Amit Bansal, surveyed the WWII cemetery, Laal Pool, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate, and the historic stretch of the Old Stilwel Road leading to Pangsau Pass, on Thursday.

The step aims at elevating these remnants of history to Commonwealth standards, an official statement said.

The reconnaissance mission was designed to assess the current state of these monumental sites and identify areas for necessary upgrades, it said.

Nampong MLA Laisam Simai underscored the state government’s strong commitment to the initiative, and assured support to upgrade the cemetery and other associated assets. PTI CORR UPL RBT